COVID: Incidence down to 45, admissions stable in Italy

3 March 2023, 17:12
COVID: Incidence down to 45, admissions stable in Italy

ROME. KAZINFORM - There was a slight decrease in the weekly incidence of COVID-19 cases nationwide to 45 per 100,000 inhabitants last week, the health ministry and Higher Health Institute (ISS) said in their weekly report Friday, ANSA reports.

In the period of 8-21 February, the average Rt transmission number calculated on symptomatic cases was 0.94 (range 0.85-1.12), up from the previous week but still below the epidemic threshold, said the ministry-ISS report.
The ICU occupancy rate was 1.4% (survey as at 2 March) versus 1.3% (23 February).
In medical areas nationwide, the occupation rate is stable at 5.2% (survey as at 2 March).


