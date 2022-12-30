Go to the main site
    COVID incidence and transmission number fall further in Italy

    30 December 2022, 18:15

    ROME. KAZINFORM - Italy's COVID-19 incidence and its Rt transmission number fell further over the last week, according to the weekly monitoring report of the health ministry and the Higher Health Institute (ISS) out Friday, ANSA reports.

    The weekly incidence on a national level is in fact down this week at 207 cases per 100,000 inhabitants against 233 per 100,000 inhabitants seven days ago, the report said.

    In the period 7 december-20 December 2022, the average Rt calculated on symptomatic cases was 0.84 (range 0.81-0.88), down from the previous week, when it had decreased from the previous week when it reached 0.91, and below the epidemic threshold of one.

    An Rt of one indicates that the virus is expanding.


    Photo: ansa.it
