COVID incidence and Rt drop again in Italy
19 August 2022 21:17

ROME. KAZINFORM - The incidence of COVID-19 in Italy and its Rt transmission rate dropped for the umpteenth week running this week, the Higher Health Institute (ISS) and the health ministry said in their weekly monitoring report Friday, ANSA reports.

The incidence of the coronavirus was down from 365 per 100,000 inhabitants last week to just 260 this week, the report said.

The average Rt rate among patients with symptoms fell to 0.77 on the week between July 27 and August 9, down from 0.81 the previous week, the survey said.

The last time the Rt dropped below 0.77 was on June 10.

On that occasion it fell to 0.75, the ISS and ministry report said Friday.

Intensive care admissions fell to 2.7% this last week, it said.

That compared to 3.2% the previous week.

Admissions to general wards fell to 11%, against 13% last week, the ISS-ministry report said.

That means the rate is now well below the critical threshold of 15%.



Photo: ansa.it




