    COVID in Kazakhstan: Shymkent moves to ‘red zone’

    11 January 2022, 09:48

    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – Shymkent city has been downgraded to the «red zone» on the country’s COVID-19 spread map, Kazinform cites the Telegram channel of the Interdepartmental Commission on prevention of the spread of COVID-19.

    According to the map, Nur-Sultan and Shymkent cities are in the «red zone».

    The city of Almaty as well as Atyrau, West Kazakhstan, and Pavlodar regions are placed in the coronavirus «yellow zone».

    Akmola, Aktobe, Almaty Turkestan, Zhambyl, Kyzylorda, Karaganda, Kostanay, Mangistau, North Kazakhstan, and East Kazakhstan regions are in the «green zone» for COVID-19.

    Notably, the country has logged 2,216 cases of the coronavirus infection in the past 24 hours. 547 more Kazakhstanis have made full recoveries from the virus.

    Adlet Seilkhanov

