Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Main Page  >
  News  >
  Coronavirus

COVID in Kazakhstan: Shymkent moves to ‘red zone’

Автор:  
Adlet Seilkhanov
11 January 2022, 09:48
COVID in Kazakhstan: Shymkent moves to ‘red zone’

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – Shymkent city has been downgraded to the «red zone» on the country’s COVID-19 spread map, Kazinform cites the Telegram channel of the Interdepartmental Commission on prevention of the spread of COVID-19.

According to the map, Nur-Sultan and Shymkent cities are in the «red zone».

The city of Almaty as well as Atyrau, West Kazakhstan, and Pavlodar regions are placed in the coronavirus «yellow zone».

Akmola, Aktobe, Almaty Turkestan, Zhambyl, Kyzylorda, Karaganda, Kostanay, Mangistau, North Kazakhstan, and East Kazakhstan regions are in the «green zone» for COVID-19.

Notably, the country has logged 2,216 cases of the coronavirus infection in the past 24 hours. 547 more Kazakhstanis have made full recoveries from the virus.


Coronavirus   COVID-19   Coronavirus in the world   Shymkent  
News
Read also
News Partner
Popular
Astana Opera to unveil Operaliya Int'l Festival
Astana Opera to unveil Operaliya Int'l Festival
E Kazakhstan Governor relieved of his duties
E Kazakhstan Governor relieved of his duties
Head of State to chair meeting of Ulttyq Qurultay
Head of State to chair meeting of Ulttyq Qurultay
Kazakhstan to brace for scorching weather Fri
Kazakhstan to brace for scorching weather Fri
Kazakhstani Lomakin eases into ITF Iran F 4 semis
Kazakhstani Lomakin eases into ITF Iran F 4 semis
Pakistan, India evacuate over 150,000 people as Cyclone Biparjoy approaches
Pakistan, India evacuate over 150,000 people as Cyclone Biparjoy approaches
Kazakhstan grabs bronze at Artistic Gymnastics Asian Championships
Kazakhstan grabs bronze at Artistic Gymnastics Asian Championships
New governor of East Kazakhstan region named
New governor of East Kazakhstan region named
Rates of violent death up among U.S. youth: study
Rates of violent death up among U.S. youth: study