COVID in Italy: Rt number and incidence fall further

ROME. KAZINFORM Italy's COVID-19 Rt transmission number, virus incidence and hospitalizations all continued to fall over the last week, the health ministry and the Higher Health Institute (ISS) said in their weekly report Friday.

All indicators of the presence of COVID in Italy have continued to fall, according to the weekly ISS-Ministry of Health monitoring, ANSA reports.

The weekly incidence nationwide is falling: 58 per 100,000 inhabitants (27/01/2023 -02/02/2023) compared to 65 per 100,000 inhabitants last week.

In the period 11 -24 January 2023, the Rt was 0.68, down from the previous week (it was 0.73) and below the epidemic threshold of 1, at which the virus is said to be in a phase of expansion.

ICU occupancy is down to 1.8% (as of 2 February) compared to 2.1% on 26 January) and occupancy of general medical areas down to 5.8% (as of 02 February) compared to 6.4%





Photo: ansa.it