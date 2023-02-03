Go to the main site
    Currency rates:
    usd/kzt 455.65 eur/kzt 489.96

    rub/kzt 6.36 cny/kzt 67.18
Weather:
Astana-12-14℃
+7 701 759 90 19
  • ру қз qz 中文 ق ز Ўз
    • Main Page  >
      News  >
      ANSA News

    COVID in Italy: Rt number and incidence fall further

    3 February 2023, 20:49

    ROME. KAZINFORM Italy's COVID-19 Rt transmission number, virus incidence and hospitalizations all continued to fall over the last week, the health ministry and the Higher Health Institute (ISS) said in their weekly report Friday.

    All indicators of the presence of COVID in Italy have continued to fall, according to the weekly ISS-Ministry of Health monitoring, ANSA reports.

    The weekly incidence nationwide is falling: 58 per 100,000 inhabitants (27/01/2023 -02/02/2023) compared to 65 per 100,000 inhabitants last week.

    In the period 11 -24 January 2023, the Rt was 0.68, down from the previous week (it was 0.73) and below the epidemic threshold of 1, at which the virus is said to be in a phase of expansion.

    ICU occupancy is down to 1.8% (as of 2 February) compared to 2.1% on 26 January) and occupancy of general medical areas down to 5.8% (as of 02 February) compared to 6.4%


    Photo: ansa.it

    Author:

    Nurmaganbetova Zhanna

    Coronavirus World News Coronavirus in the world
    Новости по теме
    Popular
    1 Asian Championships is to give new impetus to development of athletics - Kazakh President
    2 Brazil sends humanitarian aid to Turkey
    3 Kazakh rescuers pull out 7 survivors and bodies of 19 deceased in Türkiye
    4 Ryder Cup chance to promote Italy for Expo 2030 says Tajani
    5 6 Kazakh male boxers to vie for gold at int'l boxing tournament in Hungary