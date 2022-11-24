Go to the main site
    Currency rates:
    usd/kzt 462.01 eur/kzt 474.44

    rub/kzt 7.67 cny/kzt 64.81
Weather:
Nur-Sultan: +2+4℃
+7 701 759 90 19
  • ру қз qz 中文 ق ز Ўз
    • Main Page  >
      News  >
      ANSA News

    COVID in Italy: ICU cases up 77% in last seven days says FIASO

    24 November 2022, 18:11

    ROME. KAZINFORM COVID ICU cases have risen 77% in the last seven days, the FIASO independent hospital group said Wednesday.

    Overall, including ordinary ward admissions, hospitalizations are up 24.2%, it said, ANSA reports.

    Admissions to general wards rose by 22.2% from 487 to 595 while ICU admissions rose 77% from 18 to 32, FIASO said.

    The report referred to figures from November 16-22, comparing them to data from November 9-15.

    FIASO said «the contagion curve has turned around and is once more rising again, but the numbers are still contained».


    Photo: ANSA
    Coronavirus World News Coronavirus in the world
    Новости по теме
    Related news
    COVID-19 kills 2 more Iranians over past 24 hours
    COVID-19 kills 3 more Iranians over past 24 hours
    COVID-19 kills 1 more Iranian over past 24 hours
    COVID-19 kills 3 more Iranians over past 24 hours
    Popular
    1 Kazakhstan’s strategic course towards strengthening cooperation with regional partners to remain unchanged – Tokayev
    2 India's IT industry freezes on fresh hiring amid Facebook, Twitter layoffs
    3 Imangali Tassmagambetov appointed as CSTO general secretary
    4 Kazakhstan to hold Kys 2022 command-and-staff training exercise
    5 Ballet evening program featuring world stars to premiere in Astana