COVID in Italy: ICU cases up 77% in last seven days says FIASO

ROME. KAZINFORM COVID ICU cases have risen 77% in the last seven days, the FIASO independent hospital group said Wednesday.

Overall, including ordinary ward admissions, hospitalizations are up 24.2%, it said, ANSA reports.

Admissions to general wards rose by 22.2% from 487 to 595 while ICU admissions rose 77% from 18 to 32, FIASO said.

The report referred to figures from November 16-22, comparing them to data from November 9-15.

FIASO said «the contagion curve has turned around and is once more rising again, but the numbers are still contained».





Photo: ANSA