COVID in Italy: ICU cases up 77% in last seven days says FIASO
24 November 2022, 18:11
ROME. KAZINFORM COVID ICU cases have risen 77% in the last seven days, the FIASO independent hospital group said Wednesday.
Overall, including ordinary ward admissions, hospitalizations are up 24.2%, it said, ANSA reports.
Admissions to general wards rose by 22.2% from 487 to 595 while ICU admissions rose 77% from 18 to 32, FIASO said.
The report referred to figures from November 16-22, comparing them to data from November 9-15.
FIASO said «the contagion curve has turned around and is once more rising again, but the numbers are still contained».
Photo: ANSA
