Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Main Page  >
  News  >
  ANSA News

COVID in Italy: ICU cases up 77% in last seven days says FIASO

24 November 2022, 18:11
COVID in Italy: ICU cases up 77% in last seven days says FIASO

ROME. KAZINFORM COVID ICU cases have risen 77% in the last seven days, the FIASO independent hospital group said Wednesday.

Overall, including ordinary ward admissions, hospitalizations are up 24.2%, it said, ANSA reports.

Admissions to general wards rose by 22.2% from 487 to 595 while ICU admissions rose 77% from 18 to 32, FIASO said.

The report referred to figures from November 16-22, comparing them to data from November 9-15.

FIASO said «the contagion curve has turned around and is once more rising again, but the numbers are still contained».


Photo: ANSA

Теги:
Related news
COVID-19 kills 2 more Iranians over past 24 hours
COVID-19 kills 3 more Iranians over past 24 hours
COVID-19 kills 1 more Iranian over past 24 hours
Read also
European Space Agency adopts budget of around $17.7B for next 3 years
UAE’s SMEs, start-ups could see $17.1 billion boost from hyperscale cloud computing: report
Shionogi applies for COVID-19 vaccine approval, 1st as Japan-made
Kyrgyzstan receives over $2bln foreign investments in two years
S. Korea’s new COVID-19 cases hit nearly 60,000
Sudan records 26 deaths due to dengue fever
Brazil: use of masks in airports and airplanes mandatory again
Number of injured in earthquake in Türkiye reaches 93
News Partner
Popular
1 Kazakhstan’s strategic course towards strengthening cooperation with regional partners to remain unchanged – Tokayev
2 India's IT industry freezes on fresh hiring amid Facebook, Twitter layoffs
3 Imangali Tassmagambetov appointed as CSTO general secretary
4 Kazakhstan to hold Kys 2022 command-and-staff training exercise
5 Ballet evening program featuring world stars to premiere in Astana

News