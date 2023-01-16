COVID in Italy: cases down 38.2%, victims down 25.7% in 7 days-GIMBE

ROME. KAZINFORM - COVID-19 cases were down 38.2% and victims down 25.7% in the last seven days, independent health foundation GIMBE said Monday, ANSA reports.

Hospitalizations were down 16.8%.

Independent monitoring by the GIMBE Foundation shows a decrease in new cases (84,060 compared to 135,977) and deaths (576 compared to 775) in the week of 6-12 January compared to the previous week.

Also down are currently positive cases (353,643 vs. 406,182), people in home isolation (346,912 vs. 398,147), admissions with symptoms (6,421 vs. 7,716) and intensive care (310, was 319).

The number of total swabs decreased (-10.3%): from 855,823 to 767,718.

Vaccinations are sputtering now in Italy, GIMBE added.

Only 30% of the elderly and frail have had the fourth dose with clear regional differences: from 13.6% in Calabria to 43.8% in Piedmont.

As of 13 January, 6.78 million people over the age of 5 had not received a single dose of vaccine. As of 13 January, 40,439,490 third doses had been administered, an average of 1,078 per day, down from 1,257 the previous week.

Photo: ansa.it



