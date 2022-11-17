COVID in Italy: AIFA OKs Sanofi booster vaccine

ROME. KAZINFORM - Italian drugs agency AIFA on Thursday approved the new Sanofi booster vaccine after it was okayed by the European Medicines Agency (EMA), AIFA Director-General Nicola Magrini announced, ANSA reports.

«We have approved the Sanofi booster after the OK from EMA and it will be available soon,» Magrini said.

«I'm in touch with the Ministry of Health and we will soon have delivery times.

»This is the Sanifi protein vaccine that can be used as a booster.

«It's another option that can be useful to have available».

