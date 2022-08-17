Qazaq TV
COVID in Italy: 8,944 new cases, 70 more victims
17 August 2022

ROME. KAZINFORM - There have been 8,944 new cases of COVID-19 in Italy in the last 24 hours, and 70 more victims with the virus, the health ministry said Tuesday, ANSA reports.

That compares to 9,894 new cases and 42 more victims Monday.
Some 63,549 more tests have been done.
The positivity rate is down from 15.4% to 14%.
Intensive care cases are up 18 to 299 and hospital admissions up 40 to 7,544.


