Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Main Page  >
  News  >
  ANSA News

COVID in Italy: 62,704 new cases, 62 more victims

Редактор:  
Kudrenok Tatyana
22 June 2022, 14:16
COVID in Italy: 62,704 new cases, 62 more victims

ROME. KAZINFORM - There have been 62,704 new cases of COVID-19 in Italy in the last 24 hours, and 62 more victims of the virus, the health ministry said Tuesday, ANSA reports.

That compares to 16,571 new cases and 59 more victims Monday.

Some 292,345 more tests have been done, compared to 79,375 Monday.
The positivity rate is up from 20.9% to 21.4%.

Intensive care cases are down three to 206 and hospital admissions up 218 to 4,803.
The currently positive are 599,930, up 25,281 on Monday.
The recovered and discharged are 17,191,557, up 37,921 on Monday.
The case tally since the start of the pandemic is 17,959,329, and the death toll 167,842.


World News   Coronavirus in the world  
News
Read also
News Partner
Popular
Tokayev congratulates Xi Jinping on 70th birth anniversary
Tokayev congratulates Xi Jinping on 70th birth anniversary
Bereaved families get keys to apartments in Abai region
Bereaved families get keys to apartments in Abai region
Alexander Bublik of Kazakhstan fails at Rosmalen Grass Court Championships
Alexander Bublik of Kazakhstan fails at Rosmalen Grass Court Championships
New 1st Vice Minister of Digital Development, Innovations and Aerospace Industry named
New 1st Vice Minister of Digital Development, Innovations and Aerospace Industry named
Sudan extends airspace closure until June 30 amid armed clashes
Sudan extends airspace closure until June 30 amid armed clashes
Italy’s public debt hits new high of 2,810 bn euros
Italy’s public debt hits new high of 2,810 bn euros
Mother sentenced to 7 ½ yrs for concealing dead infant in container in S. Korea
Mother sentenced to 7 ½ yrs for concealing dead infant in container in S. Korea
Arman Davletyarov named advisor at TV and Radio Complex of Kazakh President
Arman Davletyarov named advisor at TV and Radio Complex of Kazakh President
Japan PM Kishida rules out lower house dissolution during Diet session
Japan PM Kishida rules out lower house dissolution during Diet session