COVID in Italy: 4th jabs down 25% in 7 days

4 November 2022, 16:39

ROME. KAZINFORM The daily number of fourth COVID-19 vaccinations fell by 25.3% in the week of October 26-November compared to the previous week, the GIMBE health foundation reported in its weekly update Thursday.

Some 4.2 million people in Italy have had the second booster jab, or around two in 10 of those in the priority list, it said.

Some 6.8 million people over the age of five have not had a single COVID jab, ANSA reports.

