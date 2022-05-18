COVID in Italy: 44,489 new cases, 148 more victims

ROME. KAZINFORM - There have been 44,489 new cases of COVID-19 in Italy in the last 24 hours, and 148 more victims of the virus, the health ministry said Tuesday, ANSA reports.

That compares to 13,668 new cases and 102 more victims Monday.

Some 335,217 more tests have been done, compared to 104,793 Monday.

The positivity rate is up from 13% to 13.2%.

Intensive care cases are down 16 to 337, and hospital admissions down 166 to 7,465.

The currently positive are 967,401, down 14,967 on Monday.

The recovered and discharged are 15,983,655, up 59,720 on Monday.

The case tally since the start of the pandemic is 17,116,550, and the death toll 165,494.



