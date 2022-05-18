Go to the main site
    Currency rates:
    usd/kzt 451.82 eur/kzt 490.04

    rub/kzt 5.39 cny/kzt 63.15
Weather:
Astana+26+28℃
+7 701 759 90 19
  • ру қз qz 中文 ق ز Ўз
    • Main Page  >
      News  >
      ANSA News

    COVID in Italy: 44,489 new cases, 148 more victims

    18 May 2022, 07:13

    ROME. KAZINFORM - There have been 44,489 new cases of COVID-19 in Italy in the last 24 hours, and 148 more victims of the virus, the health ministry said Tuesday, ANSA reports.

    That compares to 13,668 new cases and 102 more victims Monday.
    Some 335,217 more tests have been done, compared to 104,793 Monday.

    The positivity rate is up from 13% to 13.2%.
    Intensive care cases are down 16 to 337, and hospital admissions down 166 to 7,465.
    The currently positive are 967,401, down 14,967 on Monday.
    The recovered and discharged are 15,983,655, up 59,720 on Monday.
    The case tally since the start of the pandemic is 17,116,550, and the death toll 165,494.

    Author:

    Kudrenok Tatyana

    World News Coronavirus in the world
    Новости по теме
    Related news
    Italy’s public debt hits new high of 2,810 bn euros
    A quarter of Italians at risk of poverty or social exclusion
    Torrential rain stops Rome metro
    Japan seeks local tourism shake-up as demand exposes staff shortages
    Popular
    1 Bereaved families get keys to apartments in Abai region
    2 Alexander Bublik of Kazakhstan fails at Rosmalen Grass Court Championships
    3 New 1st Vice Minister of Digital Development, Innovations and Aerospace Industry named
    4 Sudan extends airspace closure until June 30 amid armed clashes
    5 Italy’s public debt hits new high of 2,810 bn euros