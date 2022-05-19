Go to the main site
    COVID in Italy: 30,408 new cases, 136 more victims

    19 May 2022, 09:12

    ROME. KAZINFORM - There have been 30,408 new cases of COVID-19 in Italy in the last 24 hours, and 136 more victims of he virus, the health ministry said Wednesday, ANSA reports.

    That compares to 44,489 new cases and 148 more victims Tuesday.

    Some 264,273 more tests have been done, compared to 335,217 Tuesday.
    The positivity rate is down from 13.2% to 11.5%.

    Intensive care cases are down 19 to 318, and hospital admissions down 189 to 7,276.
    The currently positive are 952,578, down 14,823 on Tuesday.
    The recovered and discharged are 16,029,269, up 45,614 on Tuesday.
    The case tally since the start of the pandemic is 17,147,477, and the death toll 165,630.

