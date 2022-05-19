Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Main Page  >
  News  >
  ANSA News

COVID in Italy: 30,408 new cases, 136 more victims

Редактор:  
Kudrenok Tatyana
19 May 2022, 09:12
COVID in Italy: 30,408 new cases, 136 more victims

ROME. KAZINFORM - There have been 30,408 new cases of COVID-19 in Italy in the last 24 hours, and 136 more victims of he virus, the health ministry said Wednesday, ANSA reports.

That compares to 44,489 new cases and 148 more victims Tuesday.

Some 264,273 more tests have been done, compared to 335,217 Tuesday.
The positivity rate is down from 13.2% to 11.5%.

Intensive care cases are down 19 to 318, and hospital admissions down 189 to 7,276.
The currently positive are 952,578, down 14,823 on Tuesday.
The recovered and discharged are 16,029,269, up 45,614 on Tuesday.
The case tally since the start of the pandemic is 17,147,477, and the death toll 165,630.


World News   Coronavirus in the world  
News
Read also
News Partner
Popular
Bereaved families get keys to apartments in Abai region
Bereaved families get keys to apartments in Abai region
Alexander Bublik of Kazakhstan fails at Rosmalen Grass Court Championships
Alexander Bublik of Kazakhstan fails at Rosmalen Grass Court Championships
New 1st Vice Minister of Digital Development, Innovations and Aerospace Industry named
New 1st Vice Minister of Digital Development, Innovations and Aerospace Industry named
Sudan extends airspace closure until June 30 amid armed clashes
Sudan extends airspace closure until June 30 amid armed clashes
Italy’s public debt hits new high of 2,810 bn euros
Italy’s public debt hits new high of 2,810 bn euros
Mother sentenced to 7 ½ yrs for concealing dead infant in container in S. Korea
Mother sentenced to 7 ½ yrs for concealing dead infant in container in S. Korea
Arman Davletyarov named advisor at TV and Radio Complex of Kazakh President
Arman Davletyarov named advisor at TV and Radio Complex of Kazakh President
Japan PM Kishida rules out lower house dissolution during Diet session
Japan PM Kishida rules out lower house dissolution during Diet session
Biden calls climate change 'only truly existential threat'
Biden calls climate change 'only truly existential threat'