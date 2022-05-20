Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Main Page  >
  News  >
  ANSA News

COVID in Italy: 30,310 new cases, 108 more victims

Редактор:  
Kudrenok Tatyana
20 May 2022, 08:47
COVID in Italy: 30,310 new cases, 108 more victims

ROME. KAZINFORM - There have been 30,310 new cases of COVID-19 in Italy in the last 24 hours, and 108 more victims of the virus, the health ministry said Thursday, ANSA reports.

That compares with 30,408 new cases and 136 more victims Wednesday.
About 260,000 more tests have been done, compared to 264,273 Wednesday.
The positivity rate is up from 11.5% to 12.2%.
Intensive care cases are down 10 to 308 and hospital admissions down 256 to 7,020.
The currently positive are 893,175, down 59,403 on Wednesday.
The recovered and discharged are 16,119,286, up 90,017 on Wednesday.
The case tally since the start of the pandemic is 17,178,199, and the death toll 165,738.


World News   Coronavirus in the world  
News
Read also
News Partner
Popular
Bereaved families get keys to apartments in Abai region
Bereaved families get keys to apartments in Abai region
Alexander Bublik of Kazakhstan fails at Rosmalen Grass Court Championships
Alexander Bublik of Kazakhstan fails at Rosmalen Grass Court Championships
New 1st Vice Minister of Digital Development, Innovations and Aerospace Industry named
New 1st Vice Minister of Digital Development, Innovations and Aerospace Industry named
Sudan extends airspace closure until June 30 amid armed clashes
Sudan extends airspace closure until June 30 amid armed clashes
Italy’s public debt hits new high of 2,810 bn euros
Italy’s public debt hits new high of 2,810 bn euros
Mother sentenced to 7 ½ yrs for concealing dead infant in container in S. Korea
Mother sentenced to 7 ½ yrs for concealing dead infant in container in S. Korea
Arman Davletyarov named advisor at TV and Radio Complex of Kazakh President
Arman Davletyarov named advisor at TV and Radio Complex of Kazakh President
Japan PM Kishida rules out lower house dissolution during Diet session
Japan PM Kishida rules out lower house dissolution during Diet session
Biden calls climate change 'only truly existential threat'
Biden calls climate change 'only truly existential threat'