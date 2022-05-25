Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Main Page  >
  News  >
  ANSA News

COVID in Italy: 29,875 new cases, 95 more victims

Редактор:  
Adlet Seilkhanov
25 May 2022, 17:43
COVID in Italy: 29,875 new cases, 95 more victims

ROME. KAZINFORM - There have been 29,875 new cases of COVID-19 in Italy in the last 24 hours, and 95 more victims of the virus, the health ministry said Tuesday, ANSA reports.

That compares with 9,820 new cases and 80 more victims Monday.

The currently positive are 811,720, down 21,327 on Monday.

The recovered and discharged are 16,310,440, up 51,946 on Monday.

The case tally since the start of the pandemic is 17,288,287, and the death toll 166,127.

Some 269,871 more tests have been done, compared with 93,813 Monday.

The positivity rate is up from 10.5% to 11%.

Intensive care cases are down one to 290, and hospital admissions down 131 to 6,247.


Coronavirus   World News   COVID-19   Coronavirus in the world  
News
Read also
News Partner
Popular
Bereaved families get keys to apartments in Abai region
Bereaved families get keys to apartments in Abai region
Alexander Bublik of Kazakhstan fails at Rosmalen Grass Court Championships
Alexander Bublik of Kazakhstan fails at Rosmalen Grass Court Championships
New 1st Vice Minister of Digital Development, Innovations and Aerospace Industry named
New 1st Vice Minister of Digital Development, Innovations and Aerospace Industry named
Sudan extends airspace closure until June 30 amid armed clashes
Sudan extends airspace closure until June 30 amid armed clashes
Italy’s public debt hits new high of 2,810 bn euros
Italy’s public debt hits new high of 2,810 bn euros
Mother sentenced to 7 ½ yrs for concealing dead infant in container in S. Korea
Mother sentenced to 7 ½ yrs for concealing dead infant in container in S. Korea
Arman Davletyarov named advisor at TV and Radio Complex of Kazakh President
Arman Davletyarov named advisor at TV and Radio Complex of Kazakh President
Japan PM Kishida rules out lower house dissolution during Diet session
Japan PM Kishida rules out lower house dissolution during Diet session
Biden calls climate change 'only truly existential threat'
Biden calls climate change 'only truly existential threat'