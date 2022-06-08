Go to the main site
    COVID in Italy: 28,082 new cases, 70 more victims

    8 June 2022, 15:46

    ROME. KAZIJNFORM - There have been 28,082 new cases of COVID-19 in Italy in the last 24 hours, and 70 more victims of the virus, the health ministry said Tuesday, ANSA reports.

    That compares to 8,512 new cases and 70 more victims on Monday, the latter being the same number as Tuesday.

    Some 233,553 more tests have been done, compared to 75,010 Monday.

    The positivity rate is down from 20.1% to 12%.

    Intensive care cases are up two to 219, and hospital admissions down 111 to 4,342.

    The currently positive are 628,977, down 2,371 on Monday.

    The recovered and discharged are 16,747,070, up 30,848 on Monday.

    The case tally since the start of the pandemic is 17,543,136, and the death toll 167,089.

    Author:

    Adlet Seilkhanov

