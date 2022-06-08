Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Main Page  >
  News  >
  ANSA News

COVID in Italy: 28,082 new cases, 70 more victims

Редактор:  
Adlet Seilkhanov
8 June 2022, 15:46
COVID in Italy: 28,082 new cases, 70 more victims

ROME. KAZIJNFORM - There have been 28,082 new cases of COVID-19 in Italy in the last 24 hours, and 70 more victims of the virus, the health ministry said Tuesday, ANSA reports.

That compares to 8,512 new cases and 70 more victims on Monday, the latter being the same number as Tuesday.

Some 233,553 more tests have been done, compared to 75,010 Monday.

The positivity rate is down from 20.1% to 12%.

Intensive care cases are up two to 219, and hospital admissions down 111 to 4,342.

The currently positive are 628,977, down 2,371 on Monday.

The recovered and discharged are 16,747,070, up 30,848 on Monday.

The case tally since the start of the pandemic is 17,543,136, and the death toll 167,089.


Coronavirus   World News   COVID-19   Coronavirus in the world  
News
Read also
News Partner
Popular
Bereaved families get keys to apartments in Abai region
Bereaved families get keys to apartments in Abai region
Alexander Bublik of Kazakhstan fails at Rosmalen Grass Court Championships
Alexander Bublik of Kazakhstan fails at Rosmalen Grass Court Championships
New 1st Vice Minister of Digital Development, Innovations and Aerospace Industry named
New 1st Vice Minister of Digital Development, Innovations and Aerospace Industry named
Sudan extends airspace closure until June 30 amid armed clashes
Sudan extends airspace closure until June 30 amid armed clashes
Italy’s public debt hits new high of 2,810 bn euros
Italy’s public debt hits new high of 2,810 bn euros
Mother sentenced to 7 ½ yrs for concealing dead infant in container in S. Korea
Mother sentenced to 7 ½ yrs for concealing dead infant in container in S. Korea
Arman Davletyarov named advisor at TV and Radio Complex of Kazakh President
Arman Davletyarov named advisor at TV and Radio Complex of Kazakh President
Japan PM Kishida rules out lower house dissolution during Diet session
Japan PM Kishida rules out lower house dissolution during Diet session
Biden calls climate change 'only truly existential threat'
Biden calls climate change 'only truly existential threat'