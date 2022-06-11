Go to the main site
    COVID in Italy: 21,554 new cases, 63 more victims

    11 June 2022, 14:42

    ROME. KAZINFORM - There have been 21,554 new cases of COVID-19 in Italy in the last 24 hours, and 63 more victims of the virus, the health ministry said Friday, ANSA reports.

    That compares to 23,042 new cases and 84 more victims Thursday.
    Some 170,097 more tests have been done, compared to 179,127 Thursday.
    The positivity rate is down from 12.8% to 12.67%.
    Intensive care cases are one down to 196, and hospital admissions down 72 to 4,162.
    The currently positive are 623,421, down 1,796 on Thursday.
    The recovered and discharged are 16,820,881, up 23,745 on Thursday.
    The case tally since the start of the pandemic is 17,611,607, and the death toll 167,305.


    Kudrenok Tatyana

