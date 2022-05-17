COVID in Italy: 13,668 new cases, 102 more victims

ROME. KAZINFORM - There have been 13,668 new cases of COVID-19 in Italy in the last 24 hours, and 102 more victims of the virus, the health ministry said Monday, ANSA reports.

That compares to 27,162 new cases and 62 more victims Sunday.

The currently positive are 982.368, down 15,750 on Sunday.

The recovered and discharged are 15,923,935, up 29,424 on Sunday.

The case tally since the start of the pandemic is 17,071,649, and the death toll 165,346.

Some 104,793 more tests have been done, compared to 194,577 Sunday.

The positivity rate is down from 14% to 13%.

Intensive care cases are up six to 353 and hospital admissions up 99 to 7,631.



