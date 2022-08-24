COVID ICU occupancy plunges 33% in Italy - FIASO

ROME. KAZINFORM - Italy's COVID-19 ICU occupancy rate has plunged 33% over the last week, hospital group FIASO said Wednesday, ANSA reports.

This sharp drop had been preceded by weeks of minimal variations, it recalled.

The number of ordinary ward and ICU COVID patients dropped by 19.6% over the last week, said FIASO.

A third of ICU COVID patients are still represented by the unvaccinated, the federation of hospital firms said in its weekly report.

FIASO added that COVID admissions for the under 18s had dropped by 34% in the past week.

The 0-4 age bracket is still the most hit, amounting to 80% of those hospitalized with the coronavirus.

Babies under six months old are 36% of the total, FIASO said.





Photo: ansa.it