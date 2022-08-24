Qazaq TV
KazTube
Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Main Page  >
  News  >
  ANSA News
COVID ICU occupancy plunges 33% in Italy - FIASO
24 August 2022 19:12

COVID ICU occupancy plunges 33% in Italy - FIASO

ROME. KAZINFORM - Italy's COVID-19 ICU occupancy rate has plunged 33% over the last week, hospital group FIASO said Wednesday, ANSA reports.

This sharp drop had been preceded by weeks of minimal variations, it recalled.

The number of ordinary ward and ICU COVID patients dropped by 19.6% over the last week, said FIASO.

A third of ICU COVID patients are still represented by the unvaccinated, the federation of hospital firms said in its weekly report.

FIASO added that COVID admissions for the under 18s had dropped by 34% in the past week.

The 0-4 age bracket is still the most hit, amounting to 80% of those hospitalized with the coronavirus.

Babies under six months old are 36% of the total, FIASO said.


Photo: ansa.it

Related news
India's daily COVID-19 caseload decreases to 6,809
Moscow approves agreement with Tajikistan on recognition of Covid vaccination certificates
New COVID-19 cases below 100,000 for 4th day amid eased virus curbs
Read also
India's daily COVID-19 caseload decreases to 6,809
Moscow approves agreement with Tajikistan on recognition of Covid vaccination certificates
New COVID-19 cases below 100,000 for 4th day amid eased virus curbs
NASA postpones launch of Artemis I moon mission for 2nd time
Powerful typhoon lashes Japan's Okinawa islands through weekend, evacuation ordered
COVID-19 recoveries up by 468 in Kazakhstan
Kazakhstan’s daily COVID-19 case count stands at 365
5 killed, 50 injured in bus accident in Egypt
Popular
1 President to visit operational headquarters for wildfire elimination in Kostanay rgn
2 September 4. Kazinform's timeline of major events
3 Kazakh PM holds operational meeting to eliminate aftermath of major wildfires in Kostanay rgn
4 September 4. Today's Birthdays
5 Heatwave to grip 9 regions of Kazakhstan

News

Archive