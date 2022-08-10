Qazaq TV
KazTube
Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
COVID ICU occupancy -22% in 7 days, wards -20% - FIASO
10 August 2022 21:40

COVID ICU occupancy -22% in 7 days, wards -20% - FIASO

ROME. KAZINFORM - Italy's COVID-19 ICU occupancy rate fell 22% in the last seven days, hospital group FIASO said Wednesday, ANSA reports.

General ward occupancy for coronavirus cases fell by 20% in the same period, said the federation.

Some 80% of those admitted for COVID to general wards have not yet received their fourth COVID jab, it said.

Paediatric admissions were down 27% in general wards, and there were none in ICUs, FIASO said.

The 0-4 age group is still the most hit accounting for 76.5% of those admitted.

Children under the age of six months account for 32.3% of the total. (ANSA).





Photo: www.ansa.it

Related news
COVID-19 kills 90 more Iranians over past 24 hours
Russia records 23,771 daily COVID-19 cases, a new high since March 26 — crisis center
COVID-19 kills 49 more Iranians over past 24 hours
Read also
COVID-19 kills 90 more Iranians over past 24 hours
Russia records 23,771 daily COVID-19 cases, a new high since March 26 — crisis center
Amber extreme heat alert as UK braces for sizzling 4 days
UAE announces 889 new COVID-19 cases, 816 recoveries, 1 death in last 24 hours
S. Korea’s new COVID-19 cases jump to 4-month high, deaths tallied at 50
Brazil economy sees 0.68% deflation in July
99 pct of monkeypox cases in U.S. occur in men: research
Türkiye's 4th drill ship off to Mediterranean for hydrocarbon exploration
Popular
1 Rains to batter Kazakhstan
2 Kazakhstan reports 1,650 new COVID cases in 24h
3 UN General Assembly President Abdulla Shahid to visit Kazakhstan
4 Kazakhstan’s GM Abdumalik claims bronze at 44th Chess Olympiad in India
5 Flower-laying ceremony to Abai Monument held in Almaty

News

Archive