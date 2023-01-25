Go to the main site
    Currency rates:
    usd/kzt 462.04 eur/kzt 504.09

    rub/kzt 6.74 cny/kzt 68.12
Weather:
Astana-8-10℃
+7 701 759 90 19
  • ру қз qz 中文 ق ز Ўз
    • Main Page  >
      News  >
      ANSA News

    COVID hospitalizations down 18% in seven days – FIASO

    25 January 2023, 20:12

    ROME. KAZINFORM For the sixth consecutive week, the trend in COVID-19 hospital admissions in Italy is downwards, with a drop of -18% in the last seven days, said a survey of sentinel hospitals belonging to the network of the Italian Federation of Health Authorities and Hospitals (FIASO) dated 24 January 2023.

    The data on intensive care units were stable where 30% of patients are unvaccinated and have an average age of 58 years, compared to 71 years for vaccinated subjects, FIASO said, ANSA reports.

    Italy's COVID cases have been dropping steadily over the last few weeks while vaccinations are flagging.


    Photo: ansa.it

    Author:

    Nurmaganbetova Zhanna

    Coronavirus World News Coronavirus in the world
    Новости по теме
    Related news
    COVID-19 kills 4 more Iranians over past 24 hours
    COVID-19 kills 2 more Iranians over past 24 hours
    S. Korea to lift mask mandate for most indoor spaces Jan. 30
    COVID-19 deaths down 9% worldwide in past week — WHO
    Popular
    1 New initiatives to strengthen Almaty-Istanbul transport corridor agreed upon – ECO Secretary-General
    2 UNICEF and Dinara Saduakassova launch new charity campaign in Kazakhstan
    3 Pakistan to raise literacy rate in compliance with UN 2030 Agenda
    4 Coldest day of season grips S. Korea on last day of Lunar New Year holiday
    5 COVID-19 kills 4 more Iranians over past 24 hours