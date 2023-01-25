Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Main Page  >
  News  >
  ANSA News

COVID hospitalizations down 18% in seven days – FIASO

25 January 2023, 20:12
COVID hospitalizations down 18% in seven days – FIASO

ROME. KAZINFORM For the sixth consecutive week, the trend in COVID-19 hospital admissions in Italy is downwards, with a drop of -18% in the last seven days, said a survey of sentinel hospitals belonging to the network of the Italian Federation of Health Authorities and Hospitals (FIASO) dated 24 January 2023.

The data on intensive care units were stable where 30% of patients are unvaccinated and have an average age of 58 years, compared to 71 years for vaccinated subjects, FIASO said, ANSA reports.

Italy's COVID cases have been dropping steadily over the last few weeks while vaccinations are flagging.


Photo: ansa.it

Related news
COVID-19 kills 4 more Iranians over past 24 hours
COVID-19 kills 2 more Iranians over past 24 hours
S. Korea to lift mask mandate for most indoor spaces Jan. 30
Теги:
Read also
Russia’s COVID-19 case tally grows by 6,442, highest since December 25 — crisis center
Record number of organ donations in Italy in 2022
Egypt says it discovered ancient city in Luxor
Heavy snow continues across much of Japan as cold snap maintains grip
Kazakhstan reports 66 new COVID-19 cases
Cargo ship carrying 22 sinks off Jeju, S Korea, 5 rescued
The Fabelmans, Avatar: The Way of Water nominated for Oscars
3 persons die in building collapse in N. India
News Partner
Popular
1 New initiatives to strengthen Almaty-Istanbul transport corridor agreed upon – ECO Secretary-General
2 UNICEF and Dinara Saduakassova launch new charity campaign in Kazakhstan
3 Pakistan to raise literacy rate in compliance with UN 2030 Agenda
4 Coldest day of season grips S. Korea on last day of Lunar New Year holiday
5 COVID-19 kills 4 more Iranians over past 24 hours

News