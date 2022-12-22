Go to the main site
    COVID hospital admissions down for first time in a month in Italy

    22 December 2022, 14:17

    ROME. KAZINFORM - The number of COVID-19 admissions to Italian hospitals fell by 9.8% in the week up to December 20 with respect to the previous seven days, the FIASO federation of hospital and health agencies said on Wednesday, ANSA reports.

    It said this was the first drop after four weeks of rises - 4.6% on December 13, 15% on December 6, 19.5% on November 29 and 24% on November 22.
    FIASO added, however, that coronavirus admissions to intensive care had increased by 13.2% over the last week.

    It said 18.6% of the ICU COVID patients were not vaccinated for the coronavirus and had an average age of 61, compared to an average age of 73 for the vaccinated patients in intensive care.


