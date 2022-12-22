Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Main Page  >
  News  >
  ANSA News

COVID hospital admissions down for first time in a month in Italy

22 December 2022, 14:17
COVID hospital admissions down for first time in a month in Italy

ROME. KAZINFORM - The number of COVID-19 admissions to Italian hospitals fell by 9.8% in the week up to December 20 with respect to the previous seven days, the FIASO federation of hospital and health agencies said on Wednesday, ANSA reports.

It said this was the first drop after four weeks of rises - 4.6% on December 13, 15% on December 6, 19.5% on November 29 and 24% on November 22.
FIASO added, however, that coronavirus admissions to intensive care had increased by 13.2% over the last week.

It said 18.6% of the ICU COVID patients were not vaccinated for the coronavirus and had an average age of 61, compared to an average age of 73 for the vaccinated patients in intensive care.


Photo: ANSA

Related news
COVID hospital admissions down for first time in a month in Italy
Italian govt bans cell phones in class
S. Korea’s new COVID-19 cases hit over 3-month high amid winter wave
Теги:
Read also
Summer starts in Brazil amid heavy rain alerts
Japan gov’t upgrades FY 2023 GDP growth forecast to 1.5%
India to launch its first human space flight in 2024
Dolphins show hallmarks of Alzheimer’s disease, new study suggests
WHO chief says many reasons for hope in 2023
COVID-19 kills 5 more Iranians over past 24 hours
COVID hospital admissions down for first time in a month in Italy
U.S. COVID-19 cases surpass 100 mln -- Johns Hopkins University
News Partner
Popular
1 Tokayev lays flowers at Independence monument in Uzbekistan
2 Head of State OKs amendments to Tax Code
3 Kazakhstan, Uzbekistan to create int’l industrial cooperation center
4 President Tokayev arrives in Tashkent for state visit
5 President signs law on geodesy, cartography, and spatial data

News