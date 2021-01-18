Go to the main site
    Currency rates:
    usd/kzt 447.32 eur/kzt 482.21

    rub/kzt 5.43 cny/kzt 62.64
Weather:
Astana+21+23℃
+7 701 759 90 19
  • ру қз qz 中文 ق ز Ўз
    • Main Page  >
      News  >
      ANSA News

    COVID: High schools reopen in four more regions, ANSA

    18 January 2021, 20:14

    ROME. KAZINFORM High schools in four more regions reopened on Monday, with around 640,000 pupils finally going back to class in Lazio, Molise, Piedmont and Emilia Romagna.

    The nation's high-school students were meant to return to class for 50% of their lessons a week ago, having the other 50% via distance leaning, having been on 100% distance learning before the Christmas holidays, ANSA reports.

    But many regions postponed the return to class of high-school students due to high levels of COVID-19 contagion.

    So only around 300,000 high-school students in Tuscany, Abruzzo and Valle D'Aosta actually managed to return to school last week.

    Students occupied two schools in Milan last week to protest against the situation on Lombardy.

    A group calling it the School Defence Committee put locks and chains on the entrance to the Lombardy Regional Schools Office overnight, leaving a banner saying «Closed due to Incompetence».

    Education Minister Lucia Azzolina has said that she was worried that many of Italy's high-school students have still not been able to return to their classrooms.

    «The youngsters need to vent their social nature. I am very worried,» Azzolina told RAI radio..

    «Distance leaning can no longer work today.»

    There is a sociality black out.

    «The young people are angry and disorientated and I'm worried about an explosion of scholastic desperation».

    Around 200 elementary and middle school classes are in quarantine in Veneto because of cases of contagion following the Christmas holidays.

    Author:

    Nurmaganbetova Zhanna

    Coronavirus Education World News
    Новости по теме
    Related news
    Japan seeks local tourism shake-up as demand exposes staff shortages
    First court hearing on BioNTech’s COVID vaccine postponed
    S. Korea's COVID-19 cases slightly decrease last week
    Popular
    1 Storm alert issued for most of Kazakhstan
    2 Kazakh students grab bronze at US Open FIRST LEGO League
    3 Bublik defeats former world No.7 David Goffin at ATP 250 tournament in the Netherlands
    4 Over 100 more moved to evacuation centers as Mayon volcano in Philippines continues to spew lava
    5 Army air force helps battle wildfires in Abai region, 3,500 tons of water dropped