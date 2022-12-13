Go to the main site
    COVID, flu ‘pushing emergency rooms to limit’ in Italy

    13 December 2022, 20:38

    ROME. KAZINFORM - Fabio De Iaco, the president of the Italian Society of Urgent and Emergency Medicine (SIMEU) , told ANSA on Monday that Italy's casualty departments were being pushed to the limit by the number of people requesting treatment for flu and COVID-19, ANSA reports.

    «Influenza and COVID are pushing the emergency rooms to the end of their tethers,» De Iaco said.
    «The critical situations are no longer limited to specific areas, but widespread.
    «The number of people accessing emergency rooms has increased by about 50% with respect to what we saw in September.
    «The difficulties can only get worse in the coming weeks.
    «We expect the peak to come during the holidays, when we will have more elderly patients and more sick colleagues, so we'll need to cover more shifts with the same personnel, and there is already a shortage».


