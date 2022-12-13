Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Main Page  >
  News  >
  ANSA News

COVID, flu ‘pushing emergency rooms to limit’ in Italy

13 December 2022, 20:38
COVID, flu ‘pushing emergency rooms to limit’ in Italy

ROME. KAZINFORM - Fabio De Iaco, the president of the Italian Society of Urgent and Emergency Medicine (SIMEU) , told ANSA on Monday that Italy's casualty departments were being pushed to the limit by the number of people requesting treatment for flu and COVID-19, ANSA reports.

«Influenza and COVID are pushing the emergency rooms to the end of their tethers,» De Iaco said.
«The critical situations are no longer limited to specific areas, but widespread.
«The number of people accessing emergency rooms has increased by about 50% with respect to what we saw in September.
«The difficulties can only get worse in the coming weeks.
«We expect the peak to come during the holidays, when we will have more elderly patients and more sick colleagues, so we'll need to cover more shifts with the same personnel, and there is already a shortage».


Photo: ansa.it




Теги:
Related news
COVID-19 deaths up 8% in one week in Italy
S. Korea’s new COVID-19 cases at 25,667 mid virus surge worries
S. Korea’s new COVID-19 cases at 54,319 amid virus surge worries
Read also
Guterres updates UN progress on gender parity
Russia records 5,977 daily COVID cases, 59 deaths — crisis center
COVID-19 cases rise 2.6fold in N Kazakhstan in past two weeks
Sorbonne University Abu Dhabi launches 'Go Green' initiative
Yellow dust advisories issued nationwide in S. Korea
Russian vaccines reduce risks of severe forms of Covid — expert
Olympics: IOC postpones 2030 Winter Games host selection
Brazil’s official inflation stands at 0.41% in November
News Partner
Popular
1 Iran registers another zero COVID-19 death in 24 hours
2 Head of State receives Adani Group Chairman Gautam Adani
3 Newly appointed Swedish Ambassador to Kazakhstan presents credentials to Deputy FM Vassilenko
4 Astana Opera team wraps up tour to Almaty
5 Windy weather forecast in Kazakhstan Dec 13

News