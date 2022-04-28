COVID: 'Easter effect' ups admissions by 3.5% in a week in Italy

ROME. KAZINFORM An 'Easter effect' has pushed the weekly number of hospital admissions up by 3.5% over the last week, the Italian federation of health and hospital firms (FIASO) said on data from its 'sentinel' hospitals Wednesday.

In the week from April 19 to 26, FIASO said, the overall number of admissions was up 3.5%, following a fall of 5.3% in the previous week, ANSA reports.

Admissions to ordinary wards were up even higher, 4.8%.

But admissions to intensive care units (ICUs) fell by 20% in the same week, FIASO said.