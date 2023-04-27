Go to the main site
    Currency rates:
    usd/kzt 453.39 eur/kzt 498.18

    rub/kzt 5.63 cny/kzt 65.5
Weather:
Astana+24+26℃
+7 701 759 90 19
  • ру қз qz 中文 ق ز Ўз
    • Main Page  >
      News  >
      Culture

    COVID deaths fall 95 per cent - WHO

    27 April 2023, 09:18

    ASTANA. KAZINFORM Director General of the World Health Organization Tedros Ghebreyesus on Wednesday said the number of deaths from COVID-19 had fallen by 95 per cent since the year beginning, Kazinform reports citing the UN News Centre.

    «We’re very encouraged by the sustained decline in reported deaths from COVID-19, which have dropped 95 per cent since the beginning of this year. However, some countries are seeing increases,» Tedros cautioned.

    «And over the past four weeks, 14,000 people lost their lives to COVID,» he added.

    He expressed hope that sometime this year, the WHO will be able to declare an end to COVID-19 as a public health emergency of international concern.

    «But this virus is here to stay, and all countries will need to learn to manage it alongside other infectious diseases,» he said.

    Author:

    Temirgaliyeva Arailym

    Coronavirus WHO COVID-19 Coronavirus in the world
    Новости по теме
    Popular
    1 TURKSOY Sec Gen, Kazakh Minister of Information and Social Development meet in Astana
    2 Evacuations of foreign nationals from Sudan continue as fighting enters 3rd week
    3 May 5. Kazinform's timeline of major events
    4 May 5. Today's Birthdays
    5 Over 2,000 customers remain without power as gusting wind pushes through Turkistan region