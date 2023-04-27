Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
COVID deaths fall 95 per cent - WHO

Temirgaliyeva Arailym
27 April 2023, 09:18
COVID deaths fall 95 per cent - WHO Photo: news.un.org

ASTANA. KAZINFORM Director General of the World Health Organization Tedros Ghebreyesus on Wednesday said the number of deaths from COVID-19 had fallen by 95 per cent since the year beginning, Kazinform reports citing the UN News Centre.

«We’re very encouraged by the sustained decline in reported deaths from COVID-19, which have dropped 95 per cent since the beginning of this year. However, some countries are seeing increases,» Tedros cautioned.

«And over the past four weeks, 14,000 people lost their lives to COVID,» he added.

He expressed hope that sometime this year, the WHO will be able to declare an end to COVID-19 as a public health emergency of international concern.

«But this virus is here to stay, and all countries will need to learn to manage it alongside other infectious diseases,» he said.


