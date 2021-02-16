Go to the main site
    Currency rates:
    usd/kzt 447.32 eur/kzt 482.21

    rub/kzt 5.43 cny/kzt 62.64
Weather:
Astana+24+26℃
+7 701 759 90 19
  • ру қз qz 中文 ق ز Ўз
    • Main Page  >
      News  >
      North Kazakhstan region

    COVID daily case total in N Kazakhstan rgn lowest since beginning of year

    16 February 2021, 15:40

    PETROPAVLOVSK. KAZINFORM – 37 new cases of the coronavirus infection have been recorded in North Kazakhstan in the last 24 hours – the lowest since the beginning of 2021Kazinform correspondent reports.

    According to the press service of the sanitary epidemiological control department, out of 37 fresh COVID-19 cases, 19 are asymptomatic.

    19 COVID-19 cases have been recorded in Petropavlovsk, six in Kyzylzhar district, four in Taiynshinsk district, three in Ualikhanovsk district as well as in M. Zhumabayev district, while Yessil and Shal districts each have reported one new COVID-19 case.

    The region’s laboratories have carried out 715 COVID-19 PCR tests over the past day. A total of 263,142 tests have been conducted since last March, including 53,724 this year.

    The region has so far reported 11,882 COVID-19 cases. 11,130 recovered and 42 died from the disease in the region.


    Author:

    Adlet Seilkhanov

    Coronavirus North Kazakhstan region Kazakhstan COVID-19 Coronavirus in the world
    Новости по теме
    Related news
    June 15. Kazinform's timeline of major events
    President Tokayev reported on criminal investigation into fire in Abai rgn
    Temperature to dip in north, east of Kazakhstan
    Astana reveals roster for Baloise Belgium Tour 2023
    Popular
    1 EU-Central Asia high-level political and security dialogue meeting makes another step towards closer ties
    2 Astana reveals roster for Baloise Belgium Tour 2023
    3 Astana Opera: L’Italiana in Algeri travels to the future
    4 Wildfires in Abai region: national tragedy, lessons not learnt
    5 India, Pakistan to evacuate 100,000 as cyclone Biparjoy approaches