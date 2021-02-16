Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
COVID daily case total in N Kazakhstan rgn lowest since beginning of year

Adlet Seilkhanov
16 February 2021, 15:40
COVID daily case total in N Kazakhstan rgn lowest since beginning of year

PETROPAVLOVSK. KAZINFORM – 37 new cases of the coronavirus infection have been recorded in North Kazakhstan in the last 24 hours – the lowest since the beginning of 2021Kazinform correspondent reports.

According to the press service of the sanitary epidemiological control department, out of 37 fresh COVID-19 cases, 19 are asymptomatic.

19 COVID-19 cases have been recorded in Petropavlovsk, six in Kyzylzhar district, four in Taiynshinsk district, three in Ualikhanovsk district as well as in M. Zhumabayev district, while Yessil and Shal districts each have reported one new COVID-19 case.

The region’s laboratories have carried out 715 COVID-19 PCR tests over the past day. A total of 263,142 tests have been conducted since last March, including 53,724 this year.

The region has so far reported 11,882 COVID-19 cases. 11,130 recovered and 42 died from the disease in the region.


