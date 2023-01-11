COVID: Cases up 11.4%, deaths up 9.8% in a week in Italy

ROME. KAZINFORM - COVID-19 cases in Italy rose 11.4% in the last week while deaths were up 9.8%, the GIMBE hospital foundation said Monday, ANSA reports.

The curve of Covid-19 cases is rising in Italy, which increased by 11.4% in the week from 30 December 2022 to 5 January 2023 compared to the previous week, it said.

Over the same period, deaths increased by a further 9.8% and have now been over 100 per day for four weeks.

There was also a 6% increase in tests.

From 30 December to 5 January, new cases increased from 122,099 to 135,977 and deaths from 706 to 775 (52 of which related to previous periods), with an average of 111 per day compared to 101 the previous week.

Admissions in ordinary wards fell by 6.9%, while those in intensive care ordinary wards and those in intensive care remain stable, with an increase of 1.6%, said the GIMBE Foundation in its independent monitoring, relating to the week from 30 December 2022 to 5 January 2023.

During this period, admissions with symptoms decreased by 572 units (from 8,288 to 7,716) and intensive care units were substantially stable, with a slight increase of 5 units (from 314 a 319).

There are 11.7 million elderly people in Italy have not received the fourth dose of the Covid vaccine, while the number of newly vaccinated increased by 6.4% and 6.78 million people over 5 years of age who have not received even one dose of the vaccine., said GIMBE.

During this period, 614 people were newly vaccinated compared to 577 in the previous week (+ 6.4%). Of these, 148 (equal to 24.1%) belong to the 5-11 age group, an increase of 74.1% compared to the previous week.

