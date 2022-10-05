COVID admissions up 39% in a week – FIASO

ROME. KAZINFORM - Italy's COVID-19 admissions, whether to general wards or into ICUs, rose 39.7% in the last week in a «sudden and sharp reversal of the trend», hospital group FIASO said Wednesday, ANSA reports.

They were above all unvaccinated elderly people or elderly who have not had the fourth dose of the vaccine, said the October 4 report from the sentinel hospitals of FIASO, which stands for Federation of Hospital and Health Firms.

A week previously, it said, admissions had risen by just 5%, all patients with COVID, in hospital for other pathologies, and who tested positive in a swab.

