    COVID admissions in Italy down again, -13.7% in 7 days

    17 August 2022 22:11

    ROME. KAZINFORM - Italy's COVID-19 hospital admissions are down again for the umpteenth straight week, falling 13.7% in the last seven days, hospital group FIASO said Wednesday, ANSA reports.

    The fall was the same for general wards and ICUs, said the Italian Federation of Health and Hospital Firms.
    This compared to a 20% drop a week previously, FIASO said.
    The percentage of patients admitted «for COVID» is 42% while those admitted «with COVID» is 58%.
    FIASO added that paediatric admissions were down 29% in its sentinel hospitals.
    This compared to a fall of 27% the previous week.

    Children aged 0-4 years were 66.6% of those hospitalized while newborns under the age of six months were 37% of the total.

    Photo: ansa.it
    #World News #Coronavirus in the world
