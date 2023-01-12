Go to the main site
    COVID: Admissions down 9%, ICUs down 6.3% in Italy

    12 January 2023, 12:39

    ROME. KAZINFORM - Overall hospital admissions for COVID-19 in Italy have fallen 9% in the last week while admissions to intensive care units are down 6.3%, hospital group FIASO said Wednesday, ANSA reports.

    It was the fourth straight week of reduction for the COVID admissions curve, said the federation after collating data from its sentinel hospitals for a report up to January 10.
    Some 67% of ICU COVID patients have serious symptoms while 30% of them are unvaccinated.
    FIASO President Giovanni Migliore said «We look to these figures with cautious optimism.
    »The next two weeks will be decisive to understand the fall-out on hospitals of the increase in cases.

    Photo: ansa.it
