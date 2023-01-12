Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Main Page  >
  News  >
  ANSA News

COVID: Admissions down 9%, ICUs down 6.3% in Italy

12 January 2023, 12:39
COVID: Admissions down 9%, ICUs down 6.3% in Italy

ROME. KAZINFORM - Overall hospital admissions for COVID-19 in Italy have fallen 9% in the last week while admissions to intensive care units are down 6.3%, hospital group FIASO said Wednesday, ANSA reports.

It was the fourth straight week of reduction for the COVID admissions curve, said the federation after collating data from its sentinel hospitals for a report up to January 10.
Some 67% of ICU COVID patients have serious symptoms while 30% of them are unvaccinated.
FIASO President Giovanni Migliore said «We look to these figures with cautious optimism.
»The next two weeks will be decisive to understand the fall-out on hospitals of the increase in cases.

Photo: ansa.it

Related news
COVID-19 in Italy: Incidence down, Rt transmission number up
First real wintry conditions to hit Italy Sunday
Influenza A and B viruses circulate in Kazakhstan, chief state sanitary doctor
Теги:
Read also
COVID-19 in Italy: Incidence down, Rt transmission number up
Russia records 5,078 daily COVID cases, 47 deaths — crisis center
Philippine rains, floods kill 17
Expiration of Pfizer’s COVID-19 shot in Brazil raised to 18 months
S. Korea’s COVID-19 cases fall to lowest Friday tally in 11 weeks
First real wintry conditions to hit Italy Sunday
Lisa Marie Presley, daughter of Elvis Presley, dead at 54
Tokyo to make child care free for all 2nd children from Oct. 2023
News Partner
Popular
1 Kazakhstan's multi-vector foreign policy proves it is relevant and has no alternatives - MFA
2 Kazakh Parliament repels Law on Elbasy
3 Kazakh MFA condemns terrorist attack in Kabul
4 Kaztransoil JSC to transit 300,000 tons of Kazakh oil to Germany in Q1 2023
5 Youth number reached 6mln in Kazakhstan

News