    COVID admissions back up, by 5.6%, after two straight drops – ANSA

    28 September 2022, 19:15

    ROME. KAZINFORM - COVID-19 admissions are back up over the last week, by 5.6%, after two straight monthly drops in the so-called 'sentinel' hospitals of the FIASO hospital group, it said Wednesday, ASNA reports.

    Reporting on data from Thursday, FIASO said the rise was entirely in general wards and due to patients «with COVID», who had been initially hospitalized with other pathologies.

    Admissions «for COVID» fell by 2.1% last week, FIASO said.

    FIASO President Giovanni Migliore said the figures did not «point to a feared increase in admissions with the arrival of the autumn and the reopening of schools».


