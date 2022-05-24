COVID: 9,820 new cases, 80 more victims in Italy

ROME. KAZINFORM - There have been 9,820 new cases of COVID-29 in Italy in the last 24 hours, and 80 more victims of the virus, the health ministry said Monday, ANSA reports.

That compares to 17,744 new cases and 34 more victims Sunday.

Some 93,813 more tests have been done, compared to 160,995 Sunday.

The positivity rate is down from 11% to 10.5%.

Intensive care cases are down one to 291 and hospital admissions down 12 to 6,388.

The currently positive are 833,047, down 17,549 on Sunday.

The recovered and discharged are 16,258,494, up 27,490 on Sunday.

The case tally since the start of the pandemic is 17,257,573, and the death toll 166,032.



