    COVID: 9,429 new cases, 40 more victims in Italy

    4 June 2022, 11:50

    ROME. KAZINFORM - There have been 9,429 new cases of COVID-19 in Italy in the last 24 hours, and 40 more victims of the virus, the health ministry said Friday, ANSA reports.

    That compares to 17,193 new cases and 79 more victims Thursday.

    Some 70,689 more tests have been done, compared to 181,055 Thursday.

    The positivity rate is up from 9.5% to 13.3%.

    Intensive care cases are down one to 225, and hospital admissions up 55 to 4,644.

    The currently positive are 648,056, down 7.844 on Thursday.

    The recovered and discharged are 16,652,711, up 17,496 on Thursday.

    The case tally since the start of the pandemic is 17,467,642, and the death toll 166,875.

    Coronavirus COVID-19 Coronavirus in the world
