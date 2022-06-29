Go to the main site
    Currency rates:
    usd/kzt 451.82 eur/kzt 490.04

    rub/kzt 5.39 cny/kzt 63.15
Weather:
Astana+26+28℃
+7 701 759 90 19
  • ру қз qz 中文 ق ز Ўз
    • Main Page  >
      News  >
      ANSA News

    COVID: 83,555 new cases, 69 more victims in Italy

    29 June 2022, 21:13

    ROME. KAZINFORM - There have been 83,555 new cases of COVID-19 in Italy in the last 24 hours, and 69 more victims of the virus, the health ministry said Tuesday, ANSA reports.

    That compares to 24,747 new cases and 63 more victims Monday.

    Some 717,400 more tests have been done, compared to 100,959 Monday.

    The positivity rate is down from 24.5% to 11.6%.

    Intensive care cases are up three to 237 and hospital admissions up 162 to 6,035.

    The currently positive are 773,450, up 34,599 on Monday.

    The recovered and discharged are 17,401,738, up 49,493 on Monday.

    The case tally since the start of the pandemic is 18,343,422, and the death toll 168,234.

    Author:

    Adlet Seilkhanov

    Coronavirus World News COVID-19 Coronavirus in the world
    Новости по теме
    Related news
    Italy’s public debt hits new high of 2,810 bn euros
    A quarter of Italians at risk of poverty or social exclusion
    President Tokayev informed of criminal investigation into fire in Abai rgn
    Torrential rain stops Rome metro
    Popular
    1 Tokayev congratulates Xi Jinping on 70th birth anniversary
    2 Bereaved families get keys to apartments in Abai region
    3 Alexander Bublik of Kazakhstan fails at Rosmalen Grass Court Championships
    4 New 1st Vice Minister of Digital Development, Innovations and Aerospace Industry named
    5 Sudan extends airspace closure until June 30 amid armed clashes