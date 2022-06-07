Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
COVID: 8,512 new cases, 70 more victims in Italy

Adlet Seilkhanov
7 June 2022, 15:40
COVID: 8,512 new cases, 70 more victims in Italy

ROME. KAZIJNFORM - There have been 8,512 new cases of COVID-19 in Italy in the last 24 hours, and 70 more victims of the virus, the health ministry said Monday, ANSA reports.

That compares to 15,082 new cases and 27 more victims Sunday.

Some 75,010 more tests have been done, compared to 123,699 Sunday.

The positivity rate is up from 12.1% to 20.1%.

Intensive care cases are down one to 217, and hospital admissions up 42 to 4,453.

The currently positive are 631,348, down 10,079 on Sunday.

The recovered and discharged are 16,716,222, up 18,625 on Sunday.

The case tally since the start of the pandemic is 17,514,589, and the death toll 167,019.


