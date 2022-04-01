Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
COVID: 73,195 new cases, 159 more victims,  ANSA

1 April 2022, 14:11
ROME. KAZINFORM There have been 73,195 new cases of COVID-19 in Italy in the last 24 hours, and 159 more victims of the virus, the health ministry said Thursday.

That compares with 77,621 new cases and 170 more victims Wednesday, ANSA reports.

Some 486,813 more tests have been done, compared to 524,899 Wednesday.

The positivity rate is up from 14.8% to 15%.

Intensive care cases are down 13 to 468 and hospital admissions up 27 to 9,898.

The currently positive are 1,277,044, down 5,772 on Wednesday.

The recovered and discharged are 13,205,927, up 79,977 on Wednesday.

The case tally since the start of the pandemic is 14,642,354, and the death toll 159,383.


