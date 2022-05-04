Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Main Page  >
  News  >
  ANSA News

COVID: 62,071 new cases, 153 more victims in Italy

Редактор:  
Nurmaganbetova Zhanna
4 May 2022, 17:24
COVID: 62,071 new cases, 153 more victims in Italy

ROME. KAZINFORM There have been 62,071 new cases of COVID-19 in Italy in the last 24 hours, and 153 more victims of the virus, the health ministry said Tuesday.

That compares to 18,896 new cases and 124 more victims Monday, ANSA reports.

Some 411,047 more tests have been done, compared to 122,444 Monday.

The positivity rate is down from 15.4% to 15.1%.

Intensive care cases are down two to 366 and hospital admissions down 279 to 9,695.

The currently positive are 1,199,960, down 5,142 on Monday.

The recovered and discharged are 15,222,419, up 67,398 on Monday.

The case tally since the start of the pandemic is 16,586,268, and the death toll 163,889.


Coronavirus   World News   COVID-19   Coronavirus in the world   Healthcare  
News
Read also
News Partner
Popular
Sudan extends airspace closure until June 30 amid armed clashes
Sudan extends airspace closure until June 30 amid armed clashes
Mother sentenced to 7 ½ yrs for concealing dead infant in container in S. Korea
Mother sentenced to 7 ½ yrs for concealing dead infant in container in S. Korea
Arman Davletyarov named advisor at TV and Radio Complex of Kazakh President
Arman Davletyarov named advisor at TV and Radio Complex of Kazakh President
Japan PM Kishida rules out lower house dissolution during Diet session
Japan PM Kishida rules out lower house dissolution during Diet session
Lomakin of Kazakhstan reaches quarterfinal of ITF singles tournament in Iran
Lomakin of Kazakhstan reaches quarterfinal of ITF singles tournament in Iran
Biden calls climate change 'only truly existential threat'
Biden calls climate change 'only truly existential threat'
Yeldos Smetov to miss out on Qazaqstan Barysy Grand Slam in Astana
Yeldos Smetov to miss out on Qazaqstan Barysy Grand Slam in Astana
Judokas from 42 countries to vie at Qazaqstan Barysy Grand Slam
Judokas from 42 countries to vie at Qazaqstan Barysy Grand Slam
Abai rgn wildfires: Evacuated residents of Polovinka and Talitsa villages returning homes
Abai rgn wildfires: Evacuated residents of Polovinka and Talitsa villages returning homes