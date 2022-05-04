COVID: 62,071 new cases, 153 more victims in Italy

ROME. KAZINFORM There have been 62,071 new cases of COVID-19 in Italy in the last 24 hours, and 153 more victims of the virus, the health ministry said Tuesday.

That compares to 18,896 new cases and 124 more victims Monday, ANSA reports.

Some 411,047 more tests have been done, compared to 122,444 Monday.

The positivity rate is down from 15.4% to 15.1%.

Intensive care cases are down two to 366 and hospital admissions down 279 to 9,695.

The currently positive are 1,199,960, down 5,142 on Monday.

The recovered and discharged are 15,222,419, up 67,398 on Monday.

The case tally since the start of the pandemic is 16,586,268, and the death toll 163,889.