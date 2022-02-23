Go to the main site
    Currency rates:
    usd/kzt 451.82 eur/kzt 490.04

    rub/kzt 5.39 cny/kzt 63.15
Weather:
Astana+26+28℃
+7 701 759 90 19
  • ру қз qz 中文 ق ز Ўз
    • Main Page  >
      News  >
      ANSA News

    COVID: 60,029 new cases, 322 more victims

    23 February 2022, 15:16

    ROME. KAZINFORM There have been 60,029 new cases of COVID-19 in Italy in the last 24 hours, and 322 more victims of the virus, the health ministry said Tuesday.

    That compares with 24,408 new cases and 201 more victims Monday, ANSA reports.

    Some 603,639 more tests have been done, compared to 231,766 Monday.

    The positivity rate is down from 10.5% to 9.9%.

    Intensive care cases are down 32 to 896 and hospital admissions down 299 to 13,076.

    The currently positive are 1,291,793, down 30,178 on Monday.

    The recovered and discharged are 11,109,291, up 89,993 on Monday.

    The case tally since the start of the pandemic is 12,554,596, and the death toll 153,512.


    Author:

    Nurmaganbetova Zhanna

    Coronavirus World News COVID-19 Coronavirus in the world Healthcare
    Новости по теме
    Popular
    1 Sudan extends airspace closure until June 30 amid armed clashes
    2 Mother sentenced to 7 ½ yrs for concealing dead infant in container in S. Korea
    3 Arman Davletyarov named advisor at TV and Radio Complex of Kazakh President
    4 Biden calls climate change 'only truly existential threat'
    5 Lomakin of Kazakhstan reaches quarterfinal of ITF singles tournament in Iran